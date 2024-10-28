3 die of dengue

At least three people died of dengue while 1,197 patients were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till this morning.

All the deaths were reported in Dhaka hospitals.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), with the new deaths and cases, the death toll rose to 280 while the total number of cases rose to 58,108, of which 33,709 are from outside Dhaka.

Currently, 3,970 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country.

A total of 53,858 patients have been released till today.