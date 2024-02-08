20 more hospitalised with dengue

Amid the dengue outbreak, authorities are spraying insecticides in drains using fogger machines to prevent further spread of the disease. This photo was taken in Khulna city’s Bastohara area recently. Photo: Habibur Rahman/Star

Twenty patients, including nine in Dhaka, were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till this morning.

With the new infections, the total number of dengue cases rose to 11,99, 408. The total number of deaths recorded so far stands at 16, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

A total of 112 dengue patients, including 47 from Dhaka, are under treatment at different hospitals across the country. Meanwhile, 1,071 patients have already been released.

Last year, the country witnessed 1,705 dengue-related deaths and 3,21,179 cases of the mosquito-borne disease were reported.