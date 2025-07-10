2 dengue patients die, 337 hospitalised in one day

At least two dengue patients died while 337 were hospitalised in the 24 hours until this morning.

Among the deaths, one was reported in Chattogram division while another from Dhaka South City Corporation area.

With these cases, the total number of deaths rose to 54 while total number of infections rose to 13,931, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the total cases, 12,591 dengue patients have been released, of which 9,950 are from outside Dhaka.

Currently, 1,286 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country, and 925 of which are from outside Dhaka.