18 more hospitalised with dengue

Eighteen dengue patients were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till this morning, five of whom are from Dhaka.

The total number of cases this year rose to 803, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

At least 152 dengue patients are still undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country. Among the total cases, 640 patients have already been released.

Last year, the country witnessed 1,705 dengue-related deaths and a total of 321,179 reported cases.