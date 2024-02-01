17 more hospitalised with dengue

Seventeen dengue patients were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till this morning.

The total number of dengue cases this year rose to 1,072 with the new patients, according to DGHS.

The total number of deaths this year is 14 so far.

A total of 97 dengue patients are still undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country.

Among the total cases, 961 dengue patients have already been released.

Last year, the country witnessed 1705 dengue-related deaths and a total of 321,179 reported cases.