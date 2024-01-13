Disease
Sat Jan 13, 2024
17 more hospitalised with dengue

Staff Correspondent
Sat Jan 13, 2024
Dengue death today
Photo: Rashed Shumon/Star

At least 17 dengue patients were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till yesterday morning.

The total number of cases this year rose to 607, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

Total deaths are four so far and all of them were from Dhaka.

A total of 279 dengue patients are still undergoing treatment at various hospitals across the country.

Last year, the country witnessed 1,705 dengue-related deaths and a total of 3,21,179 reported cases.

