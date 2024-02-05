119 RU students diagnosed with jaundice in two weeks

At least 119 Rajshahi University students were diagnosed with jaundice at the on-campus Central Medical Center between January 15 and February 4, marking a four times surge of infection in two weeks.

Till January 31, the number of students arriving at the centre with symptoms of jaundice was below 20. However, the number started to increase, reaching 27 on Thursday, 30 yesterday and 55 today, reports our Rajshahi staff correspondent quoting RU CMC Chief Medical Officer Md Tabibur Rahman Sheikh.

"We're yet to call it an outbreak as the number of infections rises a day and falls the next day. However, considering the seriousness of the issue, we arranged testing and treatment, as required," he added.

According to doctors at the centre, jaundice is waterborne. The students at the dorms and the ones living outside were both infected.

While the students blamed the unavailability of pure drinking water round the clock from the submersible pumps installed at the halls, they also alleged restaurants on campus of not maintaining hygiene. Thus, most students have to rely on tube wells and other sources to access drinking water on campus.

Meanwhile, a student said the RU medical centre failed to diagnose him a week ago.

"After suffering for three days, I went to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, where I had to spend another three days in treatment" said Al Jaber, a student at the university's mass communication and journalism department.

He blamed the dirty tubewell water at the university's Sher-e-Bangla Hall for his sickness.

Refuting the claims, the chief medical officer said one of eight infected students reside in private dormitories. Despite the authority arranging pure drinking water facilities in most dorms, many students collect water from places that are not unprescribed sources.

"We have consulted with the district's civil surgeon and arranged a water testing through Public Health Engineering Department to determine the source of infection. The condition was not critical for any of the infected students and they get well after a few days of resting," he added.