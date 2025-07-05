One dies of Covid, 6 new cases in 24 hrs

During this period, 239 patients were tested for Covid

At least one people died and six more were infected by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours until 8:00am today, as per the DGHS.

The lone diseased is a male from Dhaka Division, according to a press statement issued by the Directorate General of Health Services.

During this period, 239 patients were tested for Covid.

With the new infections, the total number of cases has risen to 2,052,174 while the total number of deaths stands at 29,523 since 2020.

After a long gap, one person died of Covid-19 on June 5, and the rising infection rate prompted health authorities to issue directives for taking precautions, including the use of masks.

With the new death, a total of 24 people have died from the disease this year so far.

Covid-19 first hit Bangladesh on March 8, 2020, with the first death reported on March 18, 2020.