Wild Life
Fri Aug 29, 2025 01:38 AM
Last update on: Fri Aug 29, 2025 01:51 AM

Most Viewed

Wild Life
Nature quest
Wild Life

The slow ‘snail-blazers’…

Fri Aug 29, 2025 01:38 AM
Last update on: Fri Aug 29, 2025 01:51 AM
Fri Aug 29, 2025 01:38 AM Last update on: Fri Aug 29, 2025 01:51 AM

A Bradybaenid snail edges carefully along a damp branch in Fatikchhari's Hazarikhil,. Bradybaenidae, often called Asian land snails, are found across East and Southeast Asia, including Bangladesh, inhabiting moist forests, scrublands and gardens where shade and humidity keep their delicate bodies from drying out. They are herbivorous grazers, feeding on fresh leaves, decaying vegetation and even fungi, quietly recycling nutrients back into the soil. Beyond their ecological role, Bradybaenid snails have quirky traits -- like producing calcium "love darts" during courtship. Their shells, often beautifully banded, provide camouflage against bark and leaf litter. 
 

PHOTO: TANVIR JUBAIR

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|নির্বাচন

নির্বাচন কমিশনের বটম লাইন হলো পেশাদারিত্ব ও নিরপেক্ষতা: সিইসি

সিইসি বলেন, ‘নির্বাচন ঘিরে রাজনৈতিক ও আইনশৃঙ্খলা-সংক্রান্ত চ্যালেঞ্জ তো আছেই, এর পাশাপাশি সোশ্যাল মিডিয়াজনিত নতুন চ্যালেঞ্জ তৈরি হয়েছে। বিশেষ করে ভুয়া ও বিভ্রান্তিকর তথ্য (মিসইনফরমেশন ও ডিসইনফরমেশন...

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

‘নারীদের আবাসন সংকট নিরসন, ক্যাম্পাসে সুস্থ রাজনৈতিক চর্চা নিশ্চিত করব’

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে