Wild Life
Timu Hossain, Mosabber Hossain Ribon
Fri Nov 3, 2023 10:58 AM
Last update on: Fri Nov 3, 2023 11:45 AM

Wild Life
NATURE QUEST

The Phayre's perils

Timu Hossain, Mosabber Hossain Ribon
Fri Nov 3, 2023 10:58 AM Last update on: Fri Nov 3, 2023 11:45 AM
Photo: Timu Hossain

Phayre's leaf monkeys, locally known as "Choshma Bandor", were recently spotted at Habiganj's Satchari National Park. This arboreal primate is native to India, Bangladesh, and Myanmar, where they find shelter mainly in tropical, deciduous, and evergreen forests.

As its name suggests, its diet involves mostly leaves, shoots, seeds, flowers, and fruits, making it a folivore.

Photo: MOSABBER HOSSAIN RIBON

A quiet and shy creature, it will flee when threatened by predators. However, it is highly territorial and an alpha male can often get violent when it comes to protecting its tribes.

Unfortunately, these precious creatures have been under major threat due to habitat destruction, fragmentation, logging, roadkill, ecotourism, electrocution, and hunting, earning them a spot in the "Endangered" category in the IUCN's Red List.

Photo: MOSABBER HOSSAIN RIBON

In Bangladesh, there are 376 Phayre's leaf monkeys left, who are now protected under national conservation laws.

