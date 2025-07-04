Nature Quest: The sky turns cobalt

A flock of Grey-headed Swamphens takes off in unison, scattering across the wetlands of Tanguar Haor. Native to South Asia, these striking birds are known for their bright red beaks, vivid plumage, and large feet that help them navigate marshes and floating vegetation. Found across Bangladesh's wetlands, they thrive in shallow lakes, swamps, and rice fields, feeding on shoots, roots, leaves, and small animals like snails. Though clumsy on land, they are powerful fliers when startled, often lifting off in large, noisy flocks like this one. Despite their adaptability, their survival depends on the health of these fragile wetlands.

PHOTO: MOSABBER HOSSAIN RIBON