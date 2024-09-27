Nature quest: Not a snake, yet called a snake 

A monitor lizard crawling out of a crevice in Beelpabla area of Khulna's Dumuria. Even though they are called 'Guisaap', they are not a snake at all. In fact, snakes are part of their diet. These lizards also eat frogs, mice, fish and small animals. They are usually found in cropland, bushes, forests and even on yards of rural homes. Loss of habitat and mindless hunting of these once abundant creatures have left their numbers dwindling.

Photo: Habibur Rahman