Nature Quest: Guardians of the night

An oriental bay owl stares wide-eyed right into the camera as it was spotted in Chattogram's Hazirikhil Wildlife Sanctuary. Cloaked in rich chestnut and creamy hues, this petite owl can be found in South and Southeast Asia. It lives in dense evergreen and montane forests, plantations, and mangrove fringes up to higher elevations. A nocturnal bird, it feasts on small rodents, bats, birds, reptiles, amphibians, and small insects at night. As a secretive predator, it helps keep forest ecosystems balanced by regulating prey populations. Though it is currently listed as "Least Concern" by the IUCN, this owl still faces threats from habitat loss and deforestation.



PHOTO: MD NAHIDUL ISLAM