Guardians of the blue

A coral in the Bay of Bengal off Saint Martin's Island shows early signs of bleaching -- a phenomenon where coral loses its vibrant colour and turns white due to stress from rising sea temperatures or other environmental changes. Coral reefs, often called the rainforests of the sea, are in serious decline worldwide. Since 2009, 14 percent of the world's coral has been lost, according to the 2025 Global Coral Reef Monitoring Network. This threatens an ecosystem that supports nearly a quarter of all marine life, protects coastlines, feeds millions, and helps regulate the climate. World Reef Awareness Day on June 1 is a stark reminder of the crisis and our responsibility to ensure their conservation. Because saving them isn't just about protecting marine biodiversity; it's about defending the planet's health, and with it, our own future.

PHOTO: SHARIF SARWAR