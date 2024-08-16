Deer Dash!

A male axis deer or spotted deer, locally known as Chittra horin, dashes through a waterbody in the Sundarbans. Known to be one of the gems of the Sundarbans, axis deer are beloved to all Bangladeshis, so much so, that their local name is often used as a complement for beauty. Globally too, they are considered the most beautiful deer species. The timid mammals prefer to live in territories with woody vegetation for cover and open grasslands for food – grass, plants, fruits and flowers. As they are not as nocturnal as other deer species, they usually feed after sunrise and then a few hours before sunset. Matriarchal herds are common among Axis deer and, like the males, females can engage in aggressive behaviour when there is over-crowding at feeding sites.