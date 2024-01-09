Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country, said a met office forecast for the next 24 hours from 9:00am today.

Moderate to thick fog may occur over the country from midnight to tomorrow morning and it may continue till noon at some places.

Air navigation, inland river transport, and road communication may disrupt temporarily due to thick fog from midnight to noon.

Night and day temperature may fall slightly over the country.

Cold day condition is likely to prevail at some places over the country due to fog.

Country's maximum temperature on Monday was recorded 29.8°C at Teknaf while the lowest temperature today was 11°C at Rajshahi.

Ridge of sub continental high extends up to West Bengal and adjoining northwestern part of Bangladesh.

Seasonal low lies over South Bay, extending its trough to North Bay.

The sun sets 5:28pm today and rises at 06:43am tomorrow in the capital.