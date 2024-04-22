‘Very severe heatwave’ grips Pabna, Chuadanga; no respite from scorching heat for 5 days

Met office says

A very severe heatwave is sweeping Pabna and Chuadanga districts, according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

Severe heatwave is sweeping Rajshahi, Tangail, Jashore and Kushtia districts and mild to moderate heat wave is lashing Rangpur, Barishal and Mymensingh divisions and parts of Dhaka, Rajshahi, Khluna divisions, Moulvibazar's Srimangal and Chandpur district, said a Met office bulletin today.

The heatwave may continue and no change is likely in five days commencing 9:00am today.

The country's highest temperature was recorded in Chuadanga at 42.2 degree Celsius yesterday.

"Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely at one or two places over Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with hails at isolated places. Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country," it said.

Day temperature may fall slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country during the period.

Due to increase of moisture incursion, the discomfort may persist, the met office said.