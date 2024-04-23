Severe heatwave continues to batter parts of Bangladesh; rains likely in Sylhet

Severe heatwave prevailed in Rajshahi, Pabna, Khulna, Bagerhat, Jashore, Chuadanga and Kushtia districts today, disrupting normal life.

Besides, mild to moderate heat wave continues to scorch Dhaka, Rangpur and Barishal divisions and parts of Rajshahi & Khulna divisions, Mymensingh, Moulvibazar and Rangamati districts and it may continue, according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department(BMD) .

Rains or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely at one or two places over Sylhet division with hails at isolated places, it said.

The Met office also predicted rains in Sylhet and Chattogram tomorrow.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country in 24 hours commencing 9:00am today.

Day temperature may rise slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Due to increase of moisture incursion, the discomfort may persist.

Country's maximum temperature was recorded at 40.6 degree Celsius in Jashore, Chuadanga and Khulna today.