Tue Jan 16, 2024 04:49 PM
Last update on: Tue Jan 16, 2024 06:27 PM

Weather

Secondary schools can be shut if temperature dips below 10 degrees Celsius

Star Digital Report
The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) today said the administration can keep the secondary schools shut if the temperature of a district falls below 10 degrees Celsius.

The DSHE instructed this in a fresh circular today.

Earlier in the day, the DSHE directed the authorities concerned to close the schools if the maximum temperature in any district falls below 17 degrees Celsius.

Bangladesh weather in January 2024
Chilling winter in Bangladesh: Today's lowest temperature recorded in Sreemangal

The circular said, "Severe cold waves are currently sweeping over different districts of the country. The normal educational activities of the students are being disrupted due to the weather.

"In this regard, the regional deputy directors, in consultation with the district education officers, may keep the secondary level educational institutions closed if the district witnesses maximum temperature below 10 degrees Celsius [as per weather forecast of the concerned meteorological office]."

Those institutions will be shut until the maximum temperature rises to 10 degrees Celsius or above, the circular said.

মাধ্যমিক স্কুল বন্ধ
|শিক্ষা

১৭ নয়, তাপমাত্রা ১০ ডিগ্রির নিচে থাকলে মাধ্যমিক স্কুল বন্ধ

বিকেলে এক চিঠিতে মাউশি জানিয়েছিল, কোনো জেলার তাপমাত্রা সর্বোচ্চ ১৭ ডিগ্রি সেলসিয়াসের নিচে নামলে মাধ্যমিক শিক্ষাপ্রতিষ্ঠান বন্ধ রাখতে হবে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

বিশ্বব্যাংকের বিকল্প নির্বাহী পরিচালক পদ ছাড়তে চান আহমদ কায়কাউস

৫২ মিনিট আগে
