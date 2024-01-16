Secondary schools can be shut if temperature dips below 10 degrees Celsius

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) today said the administration can keep the secondary schools shut if the temperature of a district falls below 10 degrees Celsius.

The DSHE instructed this in a fresh circular today.

Earlier in the day, the DSHE directed the authorities concerned to close the schools if the maximum temperature in any district falls below 17 degrees Celsius.

The circular said, "Severe cold waves are currently sweeping over different districts of the country. The normal educational activities of the students are being disrupted due to the weather.

"In this regard, the regional deputy directors, in consultation with the district education officers, may keep the secondary level educational institutions closed if the district witnesses maximum temperature below 10 degrees Celsius [as per weather forecast of the concerned meteorological office]."

Those institutions will be shut until the maximum temperature rises to 10 degrees Celsius or above, the circular said.