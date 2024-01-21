Schools in Rajshahi closed due to cold snap

All secondary schools in the northern district of Rajshahi have been declared closed for two days, starting from today, due to severe cold.

All primary schools are also closed today, according to an official notification signed by Sharmin Ferdous Chowdhury, deputy director (acting) of secondary and higher secondary education in Rajshahi zone.

The local meteorological department yesterday predicted that the district would experience less than 10 degrees Celsius temperature for the next two days (January 21 and 22).

Following the forecast, education officers of the district held a meeting yesterday and took the decision to keep the primary and secondary schools closed.

Saidul Islam, primary education officer of the district, told UNB's Rajshahi correspondent that academic activity at the primary schools will remain closed only for Sunday but the offices will remain open as usual.

"Observing Sunday's weather, the next course of action will be decided," he said.

The district witnessed a fall of four degrees Celsius temperature within a span of two days. The local Met Office yesterday recorded 9.8 degrees Celsius temperature against 13.8 degree Celsius a day before.

Dense fog blankets the whole district while wind has been blowing. As a result, a severe cold is being felt.

Rajib Khan, observer at Rajshahi Meteorological Observatory, said the minimum temperature in Rajshahi dropped to 9.6 degrees Celsius on January 13. The second lowest temperature of the season was recorded at 9.8 degrees Celsius at 7:30am yesterday.

On Friday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 13.8 degrees Celsius, he said.

The temperature also decreased yesterday after dense fog descended, he said, forecasting that such weather may persist throughout January.

On January 16, Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) issued a circular saying that the education authorities in any district can close down schools in case the temperature drops below 10 degrees Celsius.

According to the circular, "A cold wave is sweeping different parts of the country and as a result the educational activities are being seriously hampered. The regional deputy directors in consultation with the district education officers can keep the educational institutions under secondary level closed if the temperature drops below 10 degrees Celsius in any district."