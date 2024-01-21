Rajshahi sees season's lowest 9.5 degrees Celsius this morning

Today's temperature in Rajshahi was the lowest of the season after the city had already been shivering in a bitter cold wave since last week.

Rajshahi recorded its lowest temperature of the season at 9.5 degrees Celsius this morning, said Md Rohidul Islam, officer-in-charge at Rajshahi Metrological Office.

Pabna's Ishwardi and Joypurhat's Badalgacchi upazilas also recorded the same temperature, he added.

Photo: Anwar Ali

Meanwhile, all secondary schools in the northern district of Rajshahi have been declared closed for two days, starting from today, due to severe cold.

All primary schools are also closed today, according to an official notification signed by Sharmin Ferdous Chowdhury, deputy director (acting) of secondary and higher secondary education in Rajshahi zone.

Photo: Anwar Ali

The local meteorological department yesterday predicted that the district would experience less than 10 degrees Celsius temperature for the next two days (January 21 and 22).

Following the forecast, education officers of the district held a meeting yesterday and took the decision to keep the primary and secondary schools closed.