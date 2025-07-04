Rains likely to drench parts of the country: BMD

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has forecast rain or thunder showers with lightning flashes in all divisions, including Dhaka, for the 24 hours starting at 9:00am today.

"Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka and Mymensingh divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country," said a met office update.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country, according to the BMD.

All maritime ports have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal number 3 during this period.

Cox's Bazar experienced the highest 136 millimetres of rainfall in the last 24 hours till 6:00am.

The country's highest temperature of 35.1 degree Celsius was recorded in Mongla over the past 24 hours till 6:00pm yesterday while the lowest temperature 23.9 degree Celsius was recorded in Tangail till 6:00am today.