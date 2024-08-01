Rainfall may continue for 4 days

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers in the country's eight divisions, including Dhaka, for the next four days.

"Light to moderate rain or /thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram & Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over the country," according to BMD's regular bulletin.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country, it added.

The country's highest temperatures were recorded in Chuadanga at 36.7 degree Celsius today while the lowest temperature was in Bandarban at 24.8 degree Celsius.