Rainfall to increase in next 5 days: BMD

Star file photo

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall across the country over the next 24 hours, starting from 9:00am today.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty winds are likely at many places over Chattogram and Sylhet divisions, at a few locations in Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, and Barishal divisions, and at one or two places in Rangpur division," said a met office bulletin.

Rainfall activity is expected to increase in the next five days, with temperatures potentially dropping across the country, it added.

The low-pressure area over the West-Central and adjoining Northwest Bay persists and is likely to intensify.

The axis of monsoon troughs currently stretches from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal to Assam in India, passing through the central part of Bangladesh.

Besides, the monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay.

Day and night temperatures are expected to remain nearly unchanged across the country.

In Dhaka, the wind will be South or South Easterly at speeds of 10 to 15 kilometers per hour, according to the forecast.

