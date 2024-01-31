Weather
UNB, Dhaka
Wed Jan 31, 2024 02:35 PM
Last update on: Wed Jan 31, 2024 02:44 PM

Most Viewed

Weather

Rain, thundershowers in some areas of Dhaka, Khulna divs: Met office

UNB, Dhaka
Wed Jan 31, 2024 02:35 PM Last update on: Wed Jan 31, 2024 02:44 PM
Star file photo

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecasts varied weather patterns across the country, with rain or thundershowers expected in several divisions, including Dhaka, Khulna, Rajshahi, Barishal, and Chattogram.

As per the Met office's weather forecast for 72 hours from 9:00am today, rain or thundershowers are likely at a few places in the Khulna and Dhaka divisions, with occasional showers predicted in Rajshahi, Barishal, and Chattogram divisions."

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

In other parts of Bangladesh, the weather is set to remain predominantly dry, albeit with partly cloudy skies.

The report also warns of moderate to thick fog formation over river basins, with lighter fog likely in other areas. This foggy condition, particularly dense near rivers, may temporarily disrupt inland river transport from late night until morning.

Temperature fluctuations are also on the horizon, with a slight increase in night temperatures and a minor decrease in daytime temperatures expected nationwide.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
বিশ্বব্যাপী আওয়ামী মার্কা দুর্নীতির কলঙ্ক তিল
|রাজনীতি

কত হাজার কোটি টাকা আত্মসাৎ করলে আওয়ামী পরিভাষায় তা দুর্নীতি হবে: কাদেরকে রিজভী

‘বিশ্বব্যাপী আওয়ামী মার্কা দুর্নীতির কলঙ্ক তিলক আর কোথাও আছে বলে জানা নেই।’

৫০ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

সংসদ ভারসাম্যহীন—জি এম কাদেরের বক্তব্যের জবাবে যা বললেন ওবায়দুল কাদের

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification