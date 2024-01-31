Rain, thundershowers in some areas of Dhaka, Khulna divs: Met office

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecasts varied weather patterns across the country, with rain or thundershowers expected in several divisions, including Dhaka, Khulna, Rajshahi, Barishal, and Chattogram.

As per the Met office's weather forecast for 72 hours from 9:00am today, rain or thundershowers are likely at a few places in the Khulna and Dhaka divisions, with occasional showers predicted in Rajshahi, Barishal, and Chattogram divisions."

In other parts of Bangladesh, the weather is set to remain predominantly dry, albeit with partly cloudy skies.

The report also warns of moderate to thick fog formation over river basins, with lighter fog likely in other areas. This foggy condition, particularly dense near rivers, may temporarily disrupt inland river transport from late night until morning.

Temperature fluctuations are also on the horizon, with a slight increase in night temperatures and a minor decrease in daytime temperatures expected nationwide.