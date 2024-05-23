Rain, thundershowers likely in Ctg, Sylhet divisions

Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at some places in two divisions in the next 24 hours starting from 9:00am today, according to the Met office.

However, weather may remain mostly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country, it added.

"Rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Chattogram and Sylhet divisions", according to Met office forecast for the next 24 hours from 9:00am today.

Mild heatwave is sweeping over the districts of Madaripur, Gopalganj, Sylhet, Chattogram, Rangamati, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni, Bandarban, Khulna, Mongla, Satkhira, Chuadanga, Khepupara and Bhola and it may continue, it said.

Country's maximum temperature yesterday was recorded 37.8 degree Celsius at Sitakunda and minimum temperature today was recorded 23.4 degree Celsius at Bogura.

Highest rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6:00am today was recorded 80 millimeters(mm) in Bogura.

The low pressure area over Southwest Bay and adjoining area now lies over West central Bay and adjoining Southwest Bay. It is likely to intensify further.

Day and night temperature may rise slightly over the country. Due to increase of moisture incursion the discomfort may increase.

The sun will set at 6:38pm today and will rise tomorrow at 5:12am in the capital.