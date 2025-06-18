Rain likely over the next four to five days

Rainfall may occur across the country over the next four to five days, according to the Meteorological Department.

Senior meteorologist Bazlur Rashid of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department gave The Daily Star this information this afternoon.

He said, "The monsoon has spread over the country. In addition, a low pressure area formed yesterday in the southwestern region, especially in Khulna and Satkhira, which has moved towards Kolkata. As a result, it is raining in almost the entire country."

"This rain may continue for another four to five days. However, heavy rainfall may occur for two to three days."

Meanwhile, the latest bulletin from BMD states that the low pressure area over the southwestern region of Bangladesh and adjoining areas has intensified and turned into a well-marked low over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining southwestern Bangladesh. It may move in a northwesterly direction.

The extension of the low stretches up to the North Bay. The monsoon trough extends from Bihar, the centre of the well-marked low, and the southern part of Bangladesh to Assam. The monsoon is active over Bangladesh and strong over the North Bay.