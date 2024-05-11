Rain likely in Dhaka, seven other divisions in next 72 hours

It is likely to rain in many parts of country, including Dhaka, for the next three days from today, according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

"Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely at many places over Chattogram division; at a few places over Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi and Mymensingh divisions with hails commencing from 9:00am today," according to the Met office.

Day temperature may fall slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, it said.

There may be rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind with hails in Dhaka and seven other divisions in the next 24 hours starting from 9:00am tomorrow, it added.