Rain likely across the country over next 4-5 days

Moderate to heavy rainfall is likely to occur across Bangladesh over the next four to five days, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecast.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Bazlur Rashid, senior meteorologist of the BMD, said, "Rainfall is common in the month of July under the influence of the monsoon. It has been raining today as well, and the intensity is gradually increasing."

He added that the current pattern is expected to continue in the coming days, resulting in moderate to heavy showers all over the country.

According to the latest weather bulletin, the low-pressure area over Jharkhand in India and adjoining regions has weakened and merged with the monsoon trough. Moreover, the axis of the monsoon trough now extends from Rajasthan across Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, and southern Bangladesh to Assam. An extension of this trough reaches the northern Bay of Bengal.

Besides, the monsoon is currently fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate to strong over the northern Bay.

Earlier, the BMD had advised hosting local cautionary signal number three at all four seaports of the country following the formation of a low-pressure area over the sea last Friday.

However, the department today withdrew the signal, claiming that there is no longer any risk of squally weather along the coast or over the northern Bay.

As a result, Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla, and Payra seaports have been instructed to lower the cautionary signals.