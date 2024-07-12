Parts of Dhaka, including thoroughfares, waterlogged after heavy morning rain

Multiple areas of Dhaka, including many thoroughfares, were waterlogged following prolonged torrential rain since early morning today.

Pedestrians had to wade through knee-deep water through areas such as Malibagh, Green Road, Dhanmondi, Mohammadpur, Moghbazar, Farmgate, Mohakhali, and the road in front of the PMO.

Photo: Palash Khan

Photo: Anisur Rahman

"I had to walk through mostly knee-deep water to Mohakhali after getting off a vehicle at Farmgate," said Samama Rahman, a journalist at The Daily Star, who was on his way to Bashundhara Residential Area from Lalmatia.

Photo: Prabir Das

Photo: Palash Khan

Photo: Samama Rahman

Photo: Palash Khan

Photo: Anisur Rahman

Photo: Prabir Das