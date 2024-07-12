Weather
Star Digital Report
Fri Jul 12, 2024 12:23 PM
Last update on: Fri Jul 12, 2024 12:44 PM

Weather

Parts of Dhaka, including thoroughfares, waterlogged after heavy morning rain

Star Digital Report
Photo: Prabir Das

Multiple areas of Dhaka, including many thoroughfares, were waterlogged following prolonged torrential rain since early morning today.

Pedestrians had to wade through knee-deep water through areas such as Malibagh, Green Road, Dhanmondi, Mohammadpur, Moghbazar, Farmgate, Mohakhali, and the road in front of the PMO.

Photo: Palash Khan
Photo: Anisur Rahman

"I had to walk through mostly knee-deep water to Mohakhali after getting off a vehicle at Farmgate," said Samama Rahman, a journalist at The Daily Star, who was on his way to Bashundhara Residential Area from Lalmatia.

Photo: Prabir Das
Photo: Palash Khan
Photo: Samama Rahman
Photo: Palash Khan
Photo: Anisur Rahman
Photo: Prabir Das
Photo: Anisur Rahman

 

push notification