Parts of Dhaka, including thoroughfares, waterlogged after heavy morning rain
Multiple areas of Dhaka, including many thoroughfares, were waterlogged following prolonged torrential rain since early morning today.
Pedestrians had to wade through knee-deep water through areas such as Malibagh, Green Road, Dhanmondi, Mohammadpur, Moghbazar, Farmgate, Mohakhali, and the road in front of the PMO.
"I had to walk through mostly knee-deep water to Mohakhali after getting off a vehicle at Farmgate," said Samama Rahman, a journalist at The Daily Star, who was on his way to Bashundhara Residential Area from Lalmatia.
