More rains likely in Dhaka, 3 other divisions

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has predicted rains or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind in four divisions including Dhaka in 24 hours commencing 9:00am today.

According to the BMD, "Rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely at one or two places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Chattogram & Sylhet divisions."

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

Day and night temperature may rise slightly over the country, it said.

Country's highest temperature was recorded at 35-2 degree Celsius at Mongla in Khulna yesterday.