Mild to moderate heatwave sweeps over country

Mild to moderate heatwave is sweeping over eight divisions across the country, said met office forecast for the next 24 hours begins from 9:00am today.

"Mild to moderate heatwave is sweeping over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and it may continue," the forecast said.

Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Sylhet division with hails at isolated places.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country, it added.

Trough of westerly low lies over West Bengal to North-west Bay.

Country's maximum temperature yesterday was recorded 39.5 degree Celsius at Ishwardi and today's minimum temperature 24.0 degree Celsius was recorded at Tetulia.

Maximum rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6am today was recorded 03 millimeters (mm) at Rajshahi.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country. Due to increase of moisture incursion, the discomfort may persist.

The sun sets at 06.35 pm today and rises at 05.15 am tomorrow in the capital.