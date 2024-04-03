Mild to moderate heatwave in Dhaka, 2 other divisions

A mild to moderate heatwave is sweeping Dhaka, Rajshahi and Khulna divisions and it may spread, the Met office said today.

"Due to the increase of moisture incursion, the discomfort may increase," the bulletin added.

Besides, rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally winds is likely at one or two places over Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and the districts of Kishoreganj and Brahmanbaria with hails at isolated places.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

Day temperature may rise slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.