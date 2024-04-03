Weather
UNB, Dhaka
Wed Apr 3, 2024 04:30 PM
Last update on: Wed Apr 3, 2024 04:31 PM

Weather

Mild to moderate heatwave in Dhaka, 2 other divisions

Representational image. File photo

A mild to moderate heatwave is sweeping Dhaka, Rajshahi and Khulna divisions and it may spread, the Met office said today.

"Due to the increase of moisture incursion, the discomfort may increase," the bulletin added.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Besides, rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally winds is likely at one or two places over Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and the districts of Kishoreganj and Brahmanbaria with hails at isolated places.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

Day temperature may rise slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

