Mild cold wave may continue in Rangpur, Rajshahi: Met office

The temperature in Rajshahi rose slightly but the cold intensified in surrounding areas of Pabna, Bogura, and Naogaon districts.

The lowest temperature was recorded at 8.1 degrees Celsius at Badalgachhi upazila of Naogaon, according to the Bangladesh Metrological Department's bulletin.

The mild cold wave in Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions may continue for the next three days from 9:00am today, according to BMD.

The districts of Jashore, Kushtia, Chuadanga, Tangail, Madaripur and Kishoreganj will also witness the mild cold wave during the period, according to the bulletin issued at 9:00am.

The temperature in Rajshahi this morning increased slightly to 10 degrees Celsius from yesterday's 9.5 degrees Celsius, the bulletin said.

The temperature was at 9.1 degrees Celsius in Bogura while it was 9.2 degrees Celsius in Ishwardi of Pabna.

Air navigation, inland river transport and road communication may also be disrupted due to thick fog.