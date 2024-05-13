Weather
BSS, Dhaka
Mon May 13, 2024 02:32 PM
Last update on: Mon May 13, 2024 02:35 PM

Met office forecasts rain at many places across country

Star file photo

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) predicted rain in seven divisions of the country in the 24 hours from 9:00am today.

"Rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barisal and Sylhet divisions. Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country. Day temperature may rise by 1-2°C and night temperature may rise slightly over the country," said a Met office bulletin.

Rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6:00am today was recorded 31mm at Hatiya.

 

