Low-pressure system in Bay of Bengal may develop into cyclone: BMD

A low-pressure system has formed in the Bay of Bengal and the North Andaman Sea, which could intensify into a depression and later develop into a cyclone, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

Meteorologist AKM Nazmul Hoque said the low-pressure area is expected to evolve into a depression by tomorrow.

"There is a possibility that it will later transform into a cyclone," he told The Daily Star over the phone.

The system is currently moving west-northwest toward the coasts of India's Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. BMD is closely monitoring the situation and will alert authorities and the public if the cyclone poses a threat to Bangladesh, he added.

Due to this weather pattern, the coastal regions of Khulna, Barishal, and Chattogram may experience rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday.

However, significant rainfall that could disrupt daily life is unlikely until then, Nazmul added.

In its latest bulletin, BMD reported that a low-pressure area has developed over the East Central Bay and the North Andaman Sea, and it is expected to strengthen further.

The department's five-day weather outlook predicts a decrease in rainfall activity toward the end of the period.

For the 24 hours starting at 9:00am today, isolated rain or thunderstorms may occur in parts of Chattogram division, while dry weather with partly cloudy skies is forecast for the rest of the country, it added.

Daytime temperatures are expected to remain steady, with a slight increase in nighttime temperatures.

The wind in Dhaka will be from the north-northwest at speeds of 8 to 12 km/h.

Regarding the onset of winter, Nazmul said residents in the northern regions might begin to feel the chill by mid-November, while those in Dhaka may have to wait until the end of the month.

Yesterday's minimum temperature was recorded at 19 degrees Celsius in Tetulia, with other areas in the Rangpur division registering between 21.5 degrees Celsius and 23.4 degrees Celsius.

Winter typically begins when temperatures fall below 15 degrees Celsius, Nazmul said.

The country's highest temperature yesterday was 34.5 degrees Celsius in Feni, according to the BMD bulletin.