Low pressure likely to develop over Bay on May 22: met office

Low pressure is likely to develop over the Bay of Bengal on May 22, a meteorologist of Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) told BSS yesterday.

"The low pressure area will help monsoon advance over the Bay of Bengal. It is too early to confirm whether or not it will transform into cyclone," BMD Meteorologist Hafizur Rahman said.

"There are five stages of formation of cyclone . . . initially low pressure forms in the Bay of Bengal. After formation of low pressure, it will turn into well marked low pressure," BMD meteorologist Dr Abul Kalam Mallik said explaining four previous stages of cyclone.

He said, "Depression is primary stage of cyclone . . . we analyzing our mathematical model to forecast for developing cyclonic storm. Rainfall will depend on formation of cyclone."