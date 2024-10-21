Low formed in Bay likely to intensify into cyclone: BMD

A well-marked low formed over the east-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman sea is likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm, Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said in its latest weather bulletin this evening.

The well-marked low is likely to move west-northwestwards, it said.

An earlier formed low pressure area over the same area has intensified into the well-marked low, it added.

Meanwhile, UNB citing the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that powerful cyclonic storm, named Cyclone Dana, is expected to make landfall along the coasts of Bangladesh and India on October 24, posing a severe threat to the coastal regions.

The cyclone, which developed from a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, is predicted to bring heavy winds and significant storm surges, as per the IMD.

In an alert message, the BMD advised all fishing boats and trawlers in the north bay and deep sea to come close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice, so that they can take shelter within a short notice.

Meanwhile, in 24 hours commencing 6:00pm today, rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places over Chattogram division, says the BMD's evening bulletin.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country, said BMD.

During the period, day temperature may rise slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Earlier talking with this newspaper over phone this morning, BMD Meteorologist AKM Nazmul Hoque said the low-pressure area (now well-marked low) is expected to evolve into a depression by tomorrow.

The system is currently moving west-northwest toward the coasts of India's Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. BMD is closely monitoring the situation and will alert authorities and the public if the cyclone is formed and poses a threat to Bangladesh, he added.

Due to this weather pattern, the coastal regions of Khulna, Barishal, and Chattogram regions may experience rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday.

Meteorologists warned that the coastal districts of Satkhira, Khulna, and Bagerhat could experience surges of 7 to 8 feet above normal tidal levels. In the event of low tide, surges of 3 to 5 feet are expected.

Further south, the districts of Barguna, Patuakhali, and Bhola may face storm surges ranging from 5 to 6 feet at high tide and 1 to 3 feet during low tide.

Other coastal regions such as Noakhali and Chattogram could see surges between 3 to 5 feet, while Cox's Bazar may experience slightly lower surges of 2 to 4 feet.