Light rain likely in Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions

Light rain or drizzle is likely to occur at one or two places over Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions, said a Bangladesh Meteorological Department bulletin covering 72 hours from 9:00am today.

"Weather may remain mainly dry with partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country. Moderate to thick fog may occur over the country from midnight to tomorrow morning and it may continue till noon at some places," it added.

The ongoing mild cold wave that is sweeping over Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions and the districts of Kishoreganj and Chuadanga may abate from some places, the bulletin said.

Night and day temperature may rise slightly over the country.

Country's maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 27.6 degrees Celsius at Teknaf while today's minimum temperature was 8.4 degrees Celsius at Tetulia.

The sun sets at 5:39pm today and rises at 6:42am tomorrow in the capital.