Jashore sizzles at 42.6ºC

Overtakes Chuadanga to record season’s highest temperature in the country

Jashore overtook Chuadanga today to record the highest temperature in the country at 42.6ºC.

Jashore recorded more than 40ºC heat in the last three days. It recorded 40.4ºC on Thursday, 41ºC on Friday, and 42.6ºC till 4:00pm today, according to the local meteorological office, reports our Benapole correspondent.

Meanwhile, Chuadanga continued to sizzle in extreme heat. It recorded 42.3ºC at 3:00pm today, the highest temperature for the district this year.

Before today, Chuadanga recorded the country's highest temperature this year for four consecutive days.

On Friday, the maximum temperature in the district was recorded at 41.5ºC. Chuadanga recorded 40.6ºC on Tuesday, 40.8ºC on Wednesday, and 40.4ºC on Thursday, respectively.

Talking to this correspondent, Meteorologist Dr Muhammad Abul Kalam Mallik told the correspondent that the intense heat wave over the Khulna division will continue. An increase in humidity may increase discomfort.