Feni hit hardest as heavy rainfall triggers flash floods across Bangladesh

People wade through almost waist-deep water on foot or rickshaws and vans in front of the fire service office on Shaheed Shahidullah Kaiser Road in Feni yesterday after torrential rain flooded several upazilas of the district. Photo: Collected

Heavy rainfall has continued across various parts of the country, with the coastal district of Feni recording the highest downpour in the past 24 hours.

Between 6:00am yesterday and 6:00am today, Feni received 379 millimetres of rainfall, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

The downpour caused flash floods in parts of the district as the swelling Muhuri river overflowed into residential areas. While water levels are expected to begin receding today, several neighbourhoods remain inundated.

Dhaka recorded 77 millimetres of rain during the same 24-hour period.

Rainfall in the capital, which began yesterday, continued into this morning. However, the city may experience some relief by afternoon, said meteorologist Tariful Newaz Kabir. Rainfall in Dhaka today is expected to be less intense compared to yesterday.

Chattogram, Khulna and Barishal divisions are also likely to see further rainfall throughout the day.

Water levels in major rivers including the Padma, Jamuna and Brahmaputra have risen over the past 24 hours and are expected to increase further.

However, the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre under the Water Development Board has stated that despite the rising levels, the risk of large-scale flooding remains low at this stage.

Meteorologists forecast that the rainfall may ease from Thursday but warn of renewed intensity from Sunday.