Cyclone Remal may make landfall today

The deep depression over the east-central Bay and the adjoining west-central Bay turned into Cyclone Remal last night, the Dhaka Met office said.

It asked the Payra and Mongla maritime ports to hoist danger signal No 7, and Cox's Bazar and Chattogram sea ports cautionary signal No 6.

The maximum sustained wind speed within the 54km of Cyclone Remal centre was 62 kmph and it could increase up to 88 kmph, said Met officials.

Meanwhile, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Md Mohibur Rahman yesterday said Cyclone Remal was expected to make landfall in the coastal districts of Satkhira and Cox's Bazar by this evening.

Abul Kalam Mallik, a meteorologist at Bangladesh Meteorological Department, said the cyclone will head towards the coast at a speed of 12 to 15 kmph.

"If it gathers strength, it may gain speed," he added.

However, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said Cyclone Remal may turn into a severe cyclone with a wind speed of up to 110 kmph to 120 kmph.

The Bangladesh government has taken necessary measures to tackle Cyclone Remal.

Speaking at a press briefing at the Secretariat, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Md Mohibur Rahman yesterday said nearly 4,000 shelter centres have been readied in the coastal districts with adequate dry food.

"We have 80,000 volunteers ready to tackle the situation and all necessary preparations have been made," he added.

The state minister also warned that parts of Satkhira and Cox's Bazar could be significantly impacted by Cyclone Remal.