Cyclone Remal: Ctg Port issues Alert 3

Loading, unloading at outer anchorage suspended

Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) has issued Alert 3, the second highest security alert of the port, immediately after the Met office advised to hoist Danger Signal 6 this evening as the deep depression over east-central Bay and adjoining west-central Bay intensified into Cyclone Remal.

CPA Secretary Md Omar Faruk said as safety measures, they ordered to stop unloading of cargo at the outer anchorage and asked all the vessels anchored there to go to deep sea, reports our Chattogram staff correspondent.

Loading and unloading of cargo and containers at the port jetties would be suspended soon as the vehicles that were engaged in loading goods and containers have been asked to complete task at hand and leave the port, he informed.

All ships berthed at the port jetties would sail out at day's tide tomorrow, he added.

"We have started taking steps to secure cargo and container handling equipment including quayside gantry cranes (QGCs), other cranes, pontoons, loose objects, and sheds," he said.

Earlier, control rooms were set up in marine, traffic, secretary, and security departments with 24-hour manning.

The port channel is being cleared off small crafts while all inland vessels are being brought to safe shelter at the inner harbor, he added.

According to the CPA's Cyclone Disaster Preparedness and Post Cyclone Rehabilitation Plan-1992, Alert 3 is announced when the storm warning Danger Signal Number 5, 6, and 7 are hoisted to take sufficient precaution.