UNB, Dhaka
Sun May 12, 2024 12:23 PM
Last update on: Sun May 12, 2024 12:25 PM

BMD predicts rain for Dhaka, six other divisions over 24 hours

Dhaka, some other parts of country may witness rain today: BMD
Star file photo

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecasts rain or thundershowers for Dhaka, Rangpur, and five other divisions starting from 9:00am today, continuing over the next 24 hours.

This weather pattern includes Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, and Sylhet divisions, where gusty or squally winds are expected to accompany the rainfall.

Chattogram division will also see some activity, with fewer places affected and potential hail in isolated areas.

The BMD bulletin noted that several areas across these seven divisions are likely to experience significant thunderstorm activity paired with temporary gusty or squally winds, and isolated hails could occur.

Temperatures across the country are predicted to remain stable, both during the day and at night.

Over the past 24 hours, Rajshahi recorded the country's highest temperature at 34.7 degrees Celsius, while the lowest temperature was observed in Sreemangal, Moulvibazar, at 21.2 degrees Celsius.

Dhaka reported the most significant rainfall, measuring up to 87mm. Residents in affected divisions are advised to prepare for adverse weather conditions and stay updated on further forecasts from the BMD.

