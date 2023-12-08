Environment
Reuters, Dubai
Fri Dec 8, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Dec 8, 2023 12:00 AM

Environment
COP28 SUMMIT

World needs to focus on phasing out coal: UAE

The world needs to focus on phasing out coal, United Arab Emirates Energy Minister Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei said yesterday on the sidelines of the COP28 climate summit.

"I don't think we should talk about (fossil fuel) phase out because the technologies are also improving. What if in the future we have a technology that omits all of the CO2 emissions from fossil fuel and makes it clean, as clean as any other fuel? Why should we fight it before we have the alternative?" he said.

The Emirati head of the summit Sultan Al Jaber pressed countries on Wednesday to strive for common ground and reach a "historic" deal by early next week.

