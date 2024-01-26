Environment
BSS, Dhaka
Fri Jan 26, 2024 09:28 PM
Last update on: Fri Jan 26, 2024 09:41 PM

Most Viewed

Environment

Work with govt to build a waste-free country: Saber

BSS, Dhaka
Fri Jan 26, 2024 09:28 PM Last update on: Fri Jan 26, 2024 09:41 PM

Environment Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury today called upon all to come forward towards building a clean country by properly managing waste.

"The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has announced a 100-day work plan to build a clean country. If the people work together with the initiative of the government, it will be possible to build a waste-free country," he said at a programme in Dhaka.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The event was organised at Manda Haider Ali School and College ground.

Speaking as the chief guest, Saber said Mugda area will be a role model in the capital in terms of cleanliness.

Emphasis will also be given on reducing the use of single use plastic in every area of Dhaka-9 constituency, he added.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|আন্তর্জাতিক

ইসরায়েলকে গাজায় গণহত্যা ঠেকানোর নির্দেশ আইসিজের

তবে গাজায় ইসরায়েলের সামরিক অভিযান বন্ধের যে আদেশ দক্ষিণ আফ্রিকা চেয়েছিল তাতে সায় দেয়নি আইসিজে।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

কালোবাজারি চক্রের কাছে পাওয়া গেল ট্রেনের ১২৪৪ টিকেট, আটক ১৪

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification