Work with govt to build a waste-free country: Saber

Environment Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury today called upon all to come forward towards building a clean country by properly managing waste.

"The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has announced a 100-day work plan to build a clean country. If the people work together with the initiative of the government, it will be possible to build a waste-free country," he said at a programme in Dhaka.

The event was organised at Manda Haider Ali School and College ground.

Speaking as the chief guest, Saber said Mugda area will be a role model in the capital in terms of cleanliness.

Emphasis will also be given on reducing the use of single use plastic in every area of Dhaka-9 constituency, he added.