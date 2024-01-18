Temperatures drop below 10C, yet schools stay open

An underprivileged man wraps himself in a blanket to sleep in the open in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi Lake area around 1:00pm yesterday. Biting cold has hit the earnings of the low-income people, especially day labourers. Photo: Prabir Das

The mercury dropped below 10 degrees Celsius in Barisal division and Chuadanga district yesterday, but all the primary and secondary schools there conducted classes defying a government directive.

This forced the students to go to their educational institutions amid biting cold. However, the attendance in some schools was lower than normal.

On Tuesday, the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) and the primary and mass education ministry in separate circulars yesterday asked the district education officials to keep the primary and secondary schools shut in their respective districts where the mercury would drop to 10 degrees Celsius or below.

The Daily Star visited four government primary schools and two high schools in Barishal district yesterday. The attendance was lower than normal at two primary schools in Babuganj upazila and a secondary high school in Barishal city.

An assistant teacher of Guakhola Government Primary School in Bakerganj upazila said they had to keep the school open as the senior officials did not instruct them to close.

Students of Udayan Secondary High School, a reputed educational institution in Barisal, were seen holding an assembly in the field around 9:00am.

The divisional primary and secondary education office said all primary and high schools and kindergartens in Barishal division operated yesterday.

Bashir, an official at Barisal Met office, said the mercury dropped to 9.7 degrees Celsius in Barisal division at 6:00am yesterday.

He said the temperature fell to 9 degrees Celsius on Monday.

Nilufar Yasmin, deputy director of the Department Of Primary Education in Barisal division, said district education officials make decisions on operations of schools.

"I didn't know that the temperature dropped below 10 degrees Celsius," she added.

Asked about the matter Barisal District Deputy Commissioner Shahidul Islam said the officials of the education department have been instructed in this regard.

In Chuadanga, the temperature dropped to 9.8 degrees Celsius around 9:00am yesterday, said Jaminur Rahman, officer in-charge at the district Met office.

"Rain is likely to occur in Chuadanga tomorrow [today]," he said.

Many guardians expressed dissatisfaction over running schools amid such cold weather.

"Children can be infected with cold-related diseases if they come out of homes in such bad weather. What will be the problems if schools are shut for a few days?" said Sumon Islam, a guardian of a second grader of Chuadanga Government Girls High School.

Chuadanga District Education Officer Ataur Rahman said, "We are yet to get any instructions from the higher authorities regarding the closure of schools. That's why we cannot shut the schools now."

Tabibur Rahman, district primary education officer, said although the temperature remains low in the morning, it increases as the day progresses.

"The temperature rises above 10 degrees Celsius around noon. That's why we have not taken any decision to shut schools," he added.

[A correspondent in Chuadanga also contributed to this report]