Specific action plans needed to make Dhaka livable: Rizwana

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan today said specific action plans are needed to make Dhaka livable.

"It is urgent to have a city vision for Dhaka. Apart from implementing mega projects, green spaces should be increased. There should be open space, seating places and sports opportunities for the youth," she said during a discussion at Rajuk Auditorium today, on the occasion of World Habitat Day 2024.

She stressed that Dhaka must be livable for all, and youth involvement is essential in building a developed, environment-friendly city.

"Their creativity can help make cities more livable, which is why they should be involved in Rajuk's activities," she added.

The adviser also highlighted the need for development plans that protect the rights of slum dwellers and those affected by riverbank erosion.

Adilur Rahman Khan, adviser to the Ministry of Housing and Public Works and the Ministry of Industry, attended the meeting as the chief guest, with Housing and Public Works Ministry Secretary Md Hamidur Rahman Khan presiding over the session.

United Nations Resident Coordinator Gwen Lewis, Additional Secretary Shakila Zerin Ahmed, and Joint Secretary Naila Ahmed also spoke at the event.

During the meeting, two publications were unveiled to commemorate World Habitat Day.