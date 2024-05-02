River encroachment behind adverse environmental condition: TIB

A key reason behind Bangladesh's adverse environmental condition is increasing encroachment of rivers, water bodies, forest lands and other natural resources in the name of development, Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) Executive Director Iftekharuzzman said today.

"What we can see in the name industrialisation and urbanisation is an effort to 'normalise' environment-destroying illegal seizures by the government, and other influential persons," he said.

He was addressing a discussion on World Press Freedom Day at TIB office in Dhanmondi, organised by TIB, Unesco and Article 19.

Iftekharuzzman also said a section of people who are supposed to make people accountable for aggression against environment actually protect them and get benefited from such anti-environment activities.

In such situation, it is imperative to create an enabling environment for journalists who report on environmental issues and civil society members who work to protect environment, he further said.