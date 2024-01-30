A quest for clean Manikganj, green Manikganj

Manikganj is grappling with a severe environmental threat stemming from inadequate plastic waste management.

So now the district aims to become "Clean-Manikganj, Green-Manikganj," putting an end to improper disposal of plastic bottles that clog drains and sewerage lines.

With that in mind, the district administration has launched a special initiative, "Shyamal Nirmal Oitijjhe Manikganj," aiming to plant 5 lakh palm saplings across the district, reports our Mnaikganj correspondent.

Photo: Zahangir Shah/Star

Rahana Akther, deputy commissioner of Manikganj, said, "We are using the money received through plastic collection and local donations to plant the trees. Two lakh saplings have already been already planted, and work is underway for the additional three lakh."

Photo: Zahangir Shah/Star

The initiative has also set up more than 150 trash bins across the district offices, educational institutions, restaurants, and public places.